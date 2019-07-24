Services
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-3210
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Strope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene A. "Bucky" Strope


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene A. "Bucky" Strope Obituary
Eugene A. "Bucky" Strope

Binghamton - Eugene A. "Bucky" Strope, 92, of Binghamton, NY, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Dora Strope; his brother, Ernest Strope; and his sister, Gladys Ketchum. Bucky is survived by his daughter, Dorene and Robert Hopkins of West Windsor; his sons, Michael and Linda Strope of Breesport, Thomas Strope of Texas; his grandchildren, Bryan and Alana Strope, Derek and Jen Strope, Brandon and Melissa Strope, Hilary and David Morales, Hannah and Eli Torres, Rachel Strope, Daniel and Randa Hopkins, Patrick Hopkins, Rose and John Saeli; his great-grandchildren, Kylie and Aubrey Morales, Caleb and Jared Strope, Arielle, Alexis and Allison Strope, Laura, Henry and Avery Saeli; his sisters, Jeanie Smith and Phyllis Drew; many nieces and nephews. Eugene was born in Big Flats, NY on August 7, 1926, the son of the late Edward and Mildred (Barr) Strope. He was a veteran of WWII, serving with the US Navy. Bucky worked for IBM for 35 years, beginning at IBM Owego and retiring from IBM in Boca Raton, FL.

Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, Rte. 17c West, Owego, NY on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 pm with his son, Thomas Strope, offering kind words of comfort. Those wishing may consider a memorial contribution to the in memory of his wife, Dora Strope. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now