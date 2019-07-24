|
Eugene A. "Bucky" Strope
Binghamton - Eugene A. "Bucky" Strope, 92, of Binghamton, NY, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Dora Strope; his brother, Ernest Strope; and his sister, Gladys Ketchum. Bucky is survived by his daughter, Dorene and Robert Hopkins of West Windsor; his sons, Michael and Linda Strope of Breesport, Thomas Strope of Texas; his grandchildren, Bryan and Alana Strope, Derek and Jen Strope, Brandon and Melissa Strope, Hilary and David Morales, Hannah and Eli Torres, Rachel Strope, Daniel and Randa Hopkins, Patrick Hopkins, Rose and John Saeli; his great-grandchildren, Kylie and Aubrey Morales, Caleb and Jared Strope, Arielle, Alexis and Allison Strope, Laura, Henry and Avery Saeli; his sisters, Jeanie Smith and Phyllis Drew; many nieces and nephews. Eugene was born in Big Flats, NY on August 7, 1926, the son of the late Edward and Mildred (Barr) Strope. He was a veteran of WWII, serving with the US Navy. Bucky worked for IBM for 35 years, beginning at IBM Owego and retiring from IBM in Boca Raton, FL.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, Rte. 17c West, Owego, NY on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 pm with his son, Thomas Strope, offering kind words of comfort. Those wishing may consider a memorial contribution to the in memory of his wife, Dora Strope. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 24, 2019