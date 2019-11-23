|
Eugene (Gene) Caffo
Endwell - Eugene (Gene) Caffo, 92, of Endwell passed away Friday evening November 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Eugene and Mary Iannone. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Diana Caffo, his daughter and son-in-law Jeanne and Walter Voos, his son John Caffo, his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Len and Nancy DeSantis, Judy DeSantis, also many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott, a retired I.B.M. Owego Employee and a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving aboard the U.S.S. California. Gene was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors; he was a master craftsman and loved to make homemade wine to share with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and friend who will be greatly missed by all. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday 11:00 am at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott with the Rev. Fr. Kenneth Kirkman pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Church officiating. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Caffo may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. Mckinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019