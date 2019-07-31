|
Eugene Delmar Vandermark
Endicott - Eugene Delmar Vandermark, 89, of Endicott, went to be with the Lord Monday, July 29, 2019. Eugene is survived by his wife Marguerite and children Robert (Lori), Marjorie, Fred, Bill (Tina). A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 1, at 11 AM from Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 729 Main St, Vestal. A private burial will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle on Thursday from 10:30 AM until the service time at 11 AM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 31, 2019