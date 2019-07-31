Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Tabernacle
729 Main St
Vestal, NY
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Tabernacle
729 Main St
Vestal, NY
Endicott - Eugene Delmar Vandermark, 89, of Endicott, went to be with the Lord Monday, July 29, 2019. Eugene is survived by his wife Marguerite and children Robert (Lori), Marjorie, Fred, Bill (Tina). A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 1, at 11 AM from Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 729 Main St, Vestal. A private burial will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle on Thursday from 10:30 AM until the service time at 11 AM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 31, 2019
