Eugene H. "Monk Craver
Binghamton - Eugene H. Craver passed away Saturday May 30th, 2020, on his 86th birthday. He was predeceased by his parents Addison and Edith (Talbut) Craver and his sister, Lois Bennett. Gene is survived by his wife Margaret "Peggy" Craver (Shaffer); his children Scott Craver of Port Crane, and Cynthia (Mark) Bilsky of Johnson City; grandchildren: Meredith (Sean Kane) Bilsky of Vestal, NY, Alexis Spoor (Randy) of Glen Aubrey, NY, and Scott Craver II of Harpursville, NY and their mother Suzanne O' Brien; great-grandchild, Ridge Spoor. Gene is also survived by his two sisters: Ruthe Pasquale of Vestal, NY, and Frances Koob of Concord, NC, and his large extended family.

Gene graduated from Binghamton North High School and received a degree in business from Broome Tech. He retired from IBM Endicott after 38 years of service. He also spent many years working in real estate for Coldwell Banker. In spite of post-polio syndrome, Gene faithfully served his family, church, and community. He was a member of North Fenton Senior Citizens and a past member of of the Chenango Valley Booster Club, Kiwanis, Board of ARC, and Cadence Dance Club. Gene enjoyed coaching church league basketball teams. Many hours were spent delivering meals for Meals on Wheels and helping with activities at his church and at Chenango Fenton Project Concern. He followed several sports teams including Chenango Valley School District athletics, the NY Giants, the NY Yankees, the Binghamton University Bearcats, and the Syracuse University Orange. Traveling became a retirement favorite as he visited all 50 states and several countries.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing for their outstanding and loving care of Gene. The family would especially like to thank Gene's nurse, Katrina, and his social worker, April, for caring for Gene during this difficult time.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to: CV Student Ed Fund c/o Judy Hayes Chenango Valley High School 221 Chenango Bridge Road Binghamton. NY 13901, or Chenango Bridge Methodist Church Endowment Fund PO Box 501 Chenango Bridge, NY 13745

The family will hold a private service at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Please sign his guestbook online at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
