|
|
Eugene J. "Tunney" Helsin
Binghamton - Eugene J. Heslin, 87, died on December 13, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Edward J. and Mary K. (Cooney) Heslin; brothers James "Red" Heslin, Robert Heslin; sisters Eileen McNamara and Kathleen Hahn Collett. He is survived by his sister Mary Patricia Fox; brothers Michael Heslin, Thomas (Mary) Heslin; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins in Ireland. Tunney served in the United States Air Force for 23 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. Sincerest thanks to the staff at Willow Point Nursing Facility for the exceptional care he received while there. Also thank you to the Veterans Administration for the many years of care he received. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, 1263 Vestal Ave, Binghamton from 10am to 12pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12pm. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of Saints John and Andrew in Tunney's memory. Arrangements are in the care of the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019