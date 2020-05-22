Eugene (Gene) Perry
1927 - 2020
Eugene (Gene) Perry

Eugene (Gene) Perry, 93, formerly of Chenango Forks died on Wednesday, May 20, at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ.

Gene, born on March 7,1927, in Brooklyn, NY, is the youngest of five sons of Margaret and John Perry.

A WW II Navy veteran, Gene graduated Cum Laude from the University of Notre Dame with both a BS and MA Degree. He was passionately devoted to Catholic Education and spent his forty-two year career as both a coach and High School History teacher at Brooklyn Preparatory School (1961-1969), and Seton Catholic Central High School (1969-2001) in Binghamton, NY.

Gene was predeceased by his beloved parents, "Marge and Jack", and his four older brothers, Joseph, John, Bill (Willie) and Al. He is survived by his loving companion, Judy Bloodgood, seventeen nieces and nephews, and an evergrowing number of grandnieces and grandnephews. "Uncle Genie," a beloved family figure took great pride in his title of "Patriarch." With his love of history, music, fishing, and food, along with his joy of life and great humor, he was a mentor, advisor and friend to all his family and friends.

Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting, NJ is in charge of arrangements. Please visit their website to post condolences and memories to the family.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Whiting, NJ pending the reopening of our Churches.

Donations to:

BirthRight of Ocean County

1545 Route 9

Toms River, NJ 08755

Phone: 732-349-0154

in Eugene's name may be made in lieu of flowers.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
