Conklin - On October 14, 2020 the world lost a great man, Eugene Sperber. Gene was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; his mother Marie and also his brother Lothar. Also predeceased by step-son Michael Tinklepaugh; grandson Jesse Cook and granddaughter Jacklyn Christine Nelson. Gene is survived by his son Eugene (Pat) Sperber; daughters Diana Sperber and Donna Sperber-Vanatta. Also his step-sons Jeff and Douglas Tinklepaugh; step children Patti Armitage and Michael Farnam. Also survived by his special friends Stasia Mancini and her family and also by his best friend of 40 years, Bob Jones. Gene came to our country in 1949, at the age of 11. He arrived here with his mother and brother and settled in the Bronx. Gene loved this country so much and was very proud to be a citizen. He worked at many jobs in his youth, but finally became a truck driver, where he spent the rest of his working life, ending a long career at Frito-Lay. His passions in life were many, which included Harley-Davidson motorcycles, of which he had many. Also H-O trains, hot air balloons and RC boats and planes. He belonged to The International Northeastern Harley-Davidson Dresser and Touring Association, and did many rallies with them. He also belonged to the Teamsters Union. Gene always believed in having fun and many will remember the parties at his house. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Due to the Covid 19 regulations there will be a limited number of people allowed in the building at one time.









