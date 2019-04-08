|
|
Eugene (Gene) Tiberi
Endwell - Eugene (Gene) Tiberi 54, of Endicott, passed away unexpectedly due to heart failure on Thursday April 4,2019. Gene was predeceased by his father Raymond Tiberi, his grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his sons Alex and Eland Tiberi who he adored. He also leaves behind a fiancé Lillian who was the love of his life and her children Paige, Matt and Jake VanArsdale who he treated as his own. Also, surviving is his mother Ruth Tiberi and siblings Liz (Jeff) Self, Val Murphy, Maria (Dave) VanAuken, Dan (Carrie) Tiberi. As well as, his nieces and nephews, Danielle, Ryan, Haley, Lucas, Brendan, Sophia, and Landon.
Gene was a dedicated employee with EIT and then later owned Tiberi Landscaping. Most recently he was the manager at Endicott Tractor.
Gene was a devoted father, brother and son. He touched everyone's lives in a such a positive way and went out of his way to make everyone feel special. Gene was just a phone call away and would help anyone in need regardless of who you were. He loved to umpire, sing, dance, play air guitar, and was often the life of the party. Gene would light up the room with his infectious personality. Our hearts are broken for this terrible loss, although we have some peace in knowing he is reunited with his father in heaven.
A celebration of Gene's life will be held at Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home LLC, 300 East Main Street, Endicott on Wednesday April 10th from 3-7. A funeral Service will be held at Endwell United Methodist Church,3301 Watson Blvd, Endwell Thursday at 11 am. The Rev. Mark Kimpland will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City In lieu of flowers please lend a helping hand to someone in need to continue Gene's legacy of helping others.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019