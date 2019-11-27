Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugenia Cossmon

Eugenia Cossmon Obituary
Eugenia Cossmon

Binghamton - Eugenia Cossmon, 98, of Binghamton died Tuesday, November 27, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband Clair C. Cossmon. She is survived by her children Jeanne Cossmon Clark and Clair C. Cossmon; her grandchildren Harold Baylor III and Betsy Jean Persing; 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Eugenia enjoyed gardening, painting, and was an avid New York Yankees fan. The family will receive friends at the J. A. McCormack Sons Funeral home, 141 Main St., Binghamton, Friday November 29, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -