Eunice Dalton
Newark Valley - Surrounded by her family, Eunice (Beebe) Dalton, 98, passed from this world on December 1, 2020. She was born to James and Mable (Briggs) Beebe on March 3, 1922 in Star Lake, NY. She graduated from Newark Valley in 1939, and married Paul in 1940. Eunice was predeceased by her husband Paul Dalton, grandson Alan Weed , son in law James Weed, brothers and wives Cleland (Ruth) Beebe, George (Joan) Beebe, and Dewitt Beebe. She is survived by daughters Sharon Weed, Sally Metzger, Christine (James) Worden, son Timothy (Ann) Dalton; Grand children Kelly MacInnis, Garrett (Loran) Metzger, Drew (Monica) Metzger, Kara (Tom) Nunn, Paul (Diana) Dalton. Great grandchildren - Stephan Weed, Luke and Ryan Nunn, Hannah and Connor Dalton, Chase and Ryan Metzger; nephew John Chrystler, and many nieces and nephews. She was a huge part of all of their lives and will be long remembered for her infectious laughter, dynamic personality and incredible love of family and animals. At Eunice's request there will be no services. A private burial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Eunice's name to Maddies Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, NY 13827. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com
.