1/1
Eunice Dalton
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eunice Dalton

Newark Valley - Surrounded by her family, Eunice (Beebe) Dalton, 98, passed from this world on December 1, 2020. She was born to James and Mable (Briggs) Beebe on March 3, 1922 in Star Lake, NY. She graduated from Newark Valley in 1939, and married Paul in 1940. Eunice was predeceased by her husband Paul Dalton, grandson Alan Weed , son in law James Weed, brothers and wives Cleland (Ruth) Beebe, George (Joan) Beebe, and Dewitt Beebe. She is survived by daughters Sharon Weed, Sally Metzger, Christine (James) Worden, son Timothy (Ann) Dalton; Grand children Kelly MacInnis, Garrett (Loran) Metzger, Drew (Monica) Metzger, Kara (Tom) Nunn, Paul (Diana) Dalton. Great grandchildren - Stephan Weed, Luke and Ryan Nunn, Hannah and Connor Dalton, Chase and Ryan Metzger; nephew John Chrystler, and many nieces and nephews. She was a huge part of all of their lives and will be long remembered for her infectious laughter, dynamic personality and incredible love of family and animals. At Eunice's request there will be no services. A private burial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Eunice's name to Maddies Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, NY 13827. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved