Eva Jean Gollogly
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Eva Jean Gollogly, 88, passed away July 3, 2020. Eva was active in Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile and a member of Crossroads of Life Church as well as several others throughout her younger years. She loved to travel in her motorhome. Eva spent many years enjoying and taking care of her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by husband James W. Gollogly, Sr. Eva is survived by her children, Edna R. and James Seiber, James W. and Joan Gollogly, Jr. and John W. and Denise Gollogly, treasured grandchildren, Aimee Wallace, Brenda Craig, Melinda and Tryrome Robinson, Bridget Thompson, Brian Gollogly, Robert and Patricia Gollogly, Kevin and Carrie Gollogly, Ashley and Michael Morlando, Ashley and Doug Sutheimer, Cameron Gollogly and Collin Gollogly and twenty great grandchildren. She leaves behind brother and sister-in-law, William E. and Martha Howell, sister-in-law, JoAnne DeMott.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm, Monday, July 6, 2020 at Chenango Valley Cemetery, 120 Nowlan Road, Hillcrest with Pastor Dann Travis officiating. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.