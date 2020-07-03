1/1
Eva Jean Gollogly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Jean Gollogly

Our beloved mother and grandmother, Eva Jean Gollogly, 88, passed away July 3, 2020. Eva was active in Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile and a member of Crossroads of Life Church as well as several others throughout her younger years. She loved to travel in her motorhome. Eva spent many years enjoying and taking care of her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by husband James W. Gollogly, Sr. Eva is survived by her children, Edna R. and James Seiber, James W. and Joan Gollogly, Jr. and John W. and Denise Gollogly, treasured grandchildren, Aimee Wallace, Brenda Craig, Melinda and Tryrome Robinson, Bridget Thompson, Brian Gollogly, Robert and Patricia Gollogly, Kevin and Carrie Gollogly, Ashley and Michael Morlando, Ashley and Doug Sutheimer, Cameron Gollogly and Collin Gollogly and twenty great grandchildren. She leaves behind brother and sister-in-law, William E. and Martha Howell, sister-in-law, JoAnne DeMott.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm, Monday, July 6, 2020 at Chenango Valley Cemetery, 120 Nowlan Road, Hillcrest with Pastor Dann Travis officiating. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Chenango Valley Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved