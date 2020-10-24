Eva Jo ZelinskyEva Jo Zelinsky, age 99, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020. She was born May 10, 1921 in Pennsylvania. She married the love of her life, Joseph Zelinsky in May 1948, who preceded her in death.Eva loved to take care of people. She was a great cook and was known for her city chicken and halupki. She loved listening to Bill Flynn and her polka music. She was a dedicated member of ST. Thomas Aquinas Church. She worked for many years at the Belmar Pub and ST. Thomas Rectory. She loved and cherished her family, especially her three great grandsons.Eva is preceded in death by her parents, nine siblings, and a son Joseph. She is survived by her two daughters Ann Race, Vestal, NY, and Mary (Edward) Almada, Tucson, AZ. Two grandchildren Robert Rauschmeier, Chenango Bridge, NY and Amy Murphy, Chenango Bridge, NY. Three great grandsons Alex Rauschmeier, Brady and Connor Murphy. A brother Ray Novitske, Johnson City, NY and sister Rose Eaton, Florida A memorial mass will be held 12:30 Thursday, October 29, 2020 at ST. Thomas Church, 1 Aquinas St. Binghamton, NY 13905. Friends may call at the Church Thursday from 11:30 AM until the time of the service.Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Chenango Forks Football Booster Club, 19 Woodland Drive, Binghamton, NY 13901 in Eva's name to support Alex, Brady and Connor, who she loved dearly. Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York.