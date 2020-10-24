1/1
Eva Jo Zelinsky
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Jo Zelinsky

Eva Jo Zelinsky, age 99, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020. She was born May 10, 1921 in Pennsylvania. She married the love of her life, Joseph Zelinsky in May 1948, who preceded her in death.

Eva loved to take care of people. She was a great cook and was known for her city chicken and halupki. She loved listening to Bill Flynn and her polka music. She was a dedicated member of ST. Thomas Aquinas Church. She worked for many years at the Belmar Pub and ST. Thomas Rectory. She loved and cherished her family, especially her three great grandsons.

Eva is preceded in death by her parents, nine siblings, and a son Joseph. She is survived by her two daughters Ann Race, Vestal, NY, and Mary (Edward) Almada, Tucson, AZ. Two grandchildren Robert Rauschmeier, Chenango Bridge, NY and Amy Murphy, Chenango Bridge, NY. Three great grandsons Alex Rauschmeier, Brady and Connor Murphy. A brother Ray Novitske, Johnson City, NY and sister Rose Eaton, Florida A memorial mass will be held 12:30 Thursday, October 29, 2020 at ST. Thomas Church, 1 Aquinas St. Binghamton, NY 13905. Friends may call at the Church Thursday from 11:30 AM until the time of the service.

Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Chenango Forks Football Booster Club, 19 Woodland Drive, Binghamton, NY 13901 in Eva's name to support Alex, Brady and Connor, who she loved dearly. Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
11:30 - 12:30 PM
ST. Thomas Church
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Memorial Mass
12:30 PM
ST. Thomas Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved