Eva Lee Marie (Eve) Bocinski La MontagneBinghamton - Eva Lee Marie (Eve) Bocinski La Montagne, 74, of Binghamton, NY passed away peacefully at home, in her sleep, on July 3, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy). Eve was predeceased by her parents: Leo and Eva Bocinski; her brothers and sister-in-laws: Howard and Marion, Terrence and Sylvia, Paul, Leonard, father and mother-in-law Yvon and Aldora La Montagne and one brother-in-law Richard La Montagne. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Normand (whom she proudly just celebrated a 50th Wedding Anniversary with), a loving daughter Tanya (Robert) Pickett, 3 special grandchildren who she adored: Kendra, Collin and Kayla Pickett all of Vestal, 4 sisters-in-law: Anne Bocinski (NY), Catherine Bocinski (NY), Kim La Montagne (FL), Henny La Montagne (PA), 1 brother-in-law: Raymond La Montagne (FL), and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Eve graduated from Johnson City High School in 1963. Throughout the years, she worked at Lignacraft, Valley Design then began a career with IBM as a photo technician. She was later employed at Tempo Fashions after the birth of her daughter and eventually returned to IBM where she retired in 2001. Anyone who knew Eve knew how proud she was of her Polish heritage. She was a member of the Polish Folk Dancers along with her husband for many years. She even traveled to Poland for 6 weeks to learn ethnics dances and embrace the Polish culture. She was also a member of the Broome County Kopernik Society and held various positions over the years. Eve enjoyed going to Polka dances and was a member of the Binghamton Polka Paraders and the Bill Flynn Polka Review. She was a member of several groups such as: The Friendship Force of Greater Binghamton, Binghamton La Teste sister cities, The German Club, The American Civic Association, and Endwell Community Chorus. Eve was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka Roman Catholic Church in Binghamton where she sang in the choir. She also sang with the St. Casimir's choir. Besides having a love of singing and dancing, she also enjoyed traveling, spending quality time with her grandchildren and spending quiet times at her cottage at Melody Lake. She was loved by all and will be sadly missed. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. John Welch and Lourdes Hospice for all the loving, kindhearted and compassionate care they gave to Eve. A very special thank you to the many special caregivers with Lourdes Hospice: Kim, Hilary, Amy, Betty, Renee, Suzanne, Chaplin Steve, a special friend Iveta Dervay and a special niece Kelly Cerroni all who were angels in her eyes. We would also like to thank family and friends for their prayers and support throughout Eve's illness. At the request of the family, there will be no calling hours or service and burial will be private at a future date. Memorial contributions in Eve's name can be made to: Lourdes Hospice 4102 Old Vestal Road Vestal, NY 13850. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York.