|
|
Eva Niedopytalski
Endwell - Eva Niedopytalski passed away Tuesday, October 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Frank; granddaughter Angela, her parents; two brothers; and three sisters. She is survived by her children David (Rose); Robert; Judith (Jeff) Kolbenschlag; and Todd (Kim); grandchildren Nicholas (Jessie); Tyler; Kim; Scott; Vincent; and Emily; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thanks to three very special women in her life; her cousin Mary Louise; her niece Joyce; friend Janet; and her special Brother-in-law Umberto (Bert).
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday at 10 am at St. Anthony of Padua Chruch, 306 Odell Avenue, Endicott. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019