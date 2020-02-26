|
|
Eva "Oma" Wokan
Binghamton - Eva Wokan known to everyone as "Oma" 92, of Binghamton, NY went to be with the Lord on February 25, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Norbert Wokan; parents Martin and Maria Roth; Father Josef Pilhartz; sister Maria (Harlan) Hott; and her infant sister. She is survived by her children Karl (Sara) Wokan, Kathy (Alan) Bush, Kristine (Robert) Blaisure; grandchildren Eva Wokan, Kristofor (Jessica) Wokan, Marcus Hennekens, Briana (Jarret LeBeau) Blaisure; great-granddaughter Aria Wokan; several nieces and nephews. Eva met her husband Norbert in a displaced persons camp in Salzburg, Austria; married in 1947, and immigrated to the U.S in 1952 with their son Karl. They were proud to become U.S citizens; after becoming a citizen Eva was proud to say she voted in every single election. They settled in Binghamton, and in June of 1966 they purchased the Schnitzelbank restaurant on Upper Court St. in Binghamton. Eva was a member of St. Paul's Church in Binghamton since 1952, and a past member of the German American Club. Eva enjoyed cooking and loved family gatherings. Her family was her pride and joy and she will be dearly missed by all. The family wishes to thank the staff at Good Shepherd Fairview assisted living for the love and care they provided to Eva. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 until 6pm at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30am at St. Paul's Church on Saturday February 29, 2020. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Good Shepherd Fairview Home Living Care Fund 80 Fairview Ave Binghamton, NY 13904 or Association for Vision Rehabilitation and Employment 174 Court St. Binghamton, NY 13901 or a in Eva's name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020