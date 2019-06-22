Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John and Andrew Church
Binghamton, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John and Andrew Church
Binghamton, NY
Evans "Ed" Presley

Binghamton - Evans Edward Presley "Ed" 89, of Binghamton passed away peacefully at Willow Point Nursing Home on June 20, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife Rita Presley; sister Estelle (William) Leach. He is survived by his son Patrick Presley; Suzanne (Robert) Bucci, Sharon (Bea) Presley; grandchildren Lee Bucci, Lauren Bucci; as well as numerous extended family members whom he was beloved by. Ed was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean Conflict. He worked for 39 years at IBM as a Development Engineer and had several patents which he was extremely proud of. Ed was a volunteer firefighter for the Prospect Terrace Fire Company; and volunteered for 18 years at Willow Point Nursing Home, where he did wood crafts class and helped with bingo. He spent his last year at Willow Point Nursing Home where he loved the staff and they loved him. The family wishes to thank all the staff of South 2 for their love and care. Visitation will be held on Monday at St. John and Andrew Church in Binghamton from 10am until 11am. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11am. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow in Chenango Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ed's memory to the Activities Dept. at Willow Point Nursing Home. Ed was always so willing to help others, so in his memory please perform a random act of kindness.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 22 to June 23, 2019
