Binghamton - Evelyn Beaver, 86, passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 4. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Herman Beaver; her parents, and her sisters, Marion and Francis. She is survived by her son Bruce (wife, Gina) of Pennsylvania; her daughter, Heather; her daughter, Holly ( husband, Dennis) and daughter, Erin ( husband, Steve), her 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and her sister, Joan Thomas of Pennsylvania. Evelyn worked for 20 plus years at Boy Scouts of America, Vestal, NY. Upon retirement she and Herm moved to Delaware. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. A private memorial service is planned for June 8, 2019 at Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home in Binghamton. Interment will be private in Delaware. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mom's House or Mercy House of the Southern Tier.