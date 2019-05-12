Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Beaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Beaver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Beaver Obituary
Evelyn Beaver

Binghamton - Evelyn Beaver, 86, passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 4. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Herman Beaver; her parents, and her sisters, Marion and Francis. She is survived by her son Bruce (wife, Gina) of Pennsylvania; her daughter, Heather; her daughter, Holly ( husband, Dennis) and daughter, Erin ( husband, Steve), her 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and her sister, Joan Thomas of Pennsylvania. Evelyn worked for 20 plus years at Boy Scouts of America, Vestal, NY. Upon retirement she and Herm moved to Delaware. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. A private memorial service is planned for June 8, 2019 at Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home in Binghamton. Interment will be private in Delaware. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mom's House or Mercy House of the Southern Tier.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now