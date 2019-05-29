|
Evelyn Donatelli
Johnson City - Evelyn J. Donatelli, Johnson City, formally of Endicott NY, passed into Eternal Rest on Sunday, May 26 2019 at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas A Donatelli. Survived by daughter, Jackie Vetter (Dan) and son, Tony Donatelli (Lynn); grandsons Nick Donatelli (Mhairi), Matt Donatelli (Rachael), Adam Donatelli (Sarah), Kyle Vetter (Lexi), Keith Vetter (Allie), and Jeff Vetter; as well as great-grandchildren Finn Donatelli, Hurley Vetter, and Rowan Donatelli. Evelyn was a member of St Anthony of Padua Church.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 11:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Avenue, Endicott. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at church Friday from 10:30 am until Mass time at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to United Methodist Homes Resident Fund.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 29 to May 30, 2019