Evelyn EvansBinghamton - Evelyn L. Evans, 96 of Binghamton passed away peacefully into a deep sleep on Thursday November 19, 2020. She was surrounded by her personal family momentos. She was at peace and ready to go to Heaven.She was predeceased by her husband, Cyril Evans, daughter, Judith Dumas, sons, Christopher & David Evans, sisters, Marian Peck & Dolores Coddington, brother, Raymond Ousterhout.She is survived by her daughters, Luanne Cox, Sherree Dimicco, Rebecca (Keith) Bateman, sons, Howard (Carol) Evans, Charles (Anne Marie) Evans, Brian (Sherry) Evans, Raymond (Sue) Ousterhout, Scott (Tonya) Evans, Joel (Sheryl) Evans, daughter-in-law, Mary DeAngelis. Many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren.Evelyn was a hard worker with a strong work ethic and spent many years in health care as a certified nursing assistant. She was most proud of her work as an EMT Crew Chief. She loved camping in the summer at Shady Shores.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1 pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY. 13901. Burial will follow at Knox Cemetery in Windsor, NY. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 12pm to 1 pm.