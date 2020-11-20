1/1
Evelyn Evans
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Evans

Binghamton - Evelyn L. Evans, 96 of Binghamton passed away peacefully into a deep sleep on Thursday November 19, 2020. She was surrounded by her personal family momentos. She was at peace and ready to go to Heaven.

She was predeceased by her husband, Cyril Evans, daughter, Judith Dumas, sons, Christopher & David Evans, sisters, Marian Peck & Dolores Coddington, brother, Raymond Ousterhout.

She is survived by her daughters, Luanne Cox, Sherree Dimicco, Rebecca (Keith) Bateman, sons, Howard (Carol) Evans, Charles (Anne Marie) Evans, Brian (Sherry) Evans, Raymond (Sue) Ousterhout, Scott (Tonya) Evans, Joel (Sheryl) Evans, daughter-in-law, Mary DeAngelis. Many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren.

Evelyn was a hard worker with a strong work ethic and spent many years in health care as a certified nursing assistant. She was most proud of her work as an EMT Crew Chief. She loved camping in the summer at Shady Shores.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1 pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY. 13901. Burial will follow at Knox Cemetery in Windsor, NY. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 12pm to 1 pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved