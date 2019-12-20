|
Evelyn J. (Myrick) Milk
LeRoy, NY - Evelyn J Milk, 89, went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2019 at the LeRoy Village Green Nursing Home LeRoy, NY. She was born Sept. 22, 1930 to the late Floyd and Frances Myrick in Cohocton, NY. She graduated from Hancock HS, Hancock, NY, attended Zion Bible School in Providence, RI, and nursing school in Binghamton, NY. She had a twenty-five-year career as a respected LPN at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, NY. She enjoyed her time as a Sunday school teacher, member of Women and Mission groups at church, and arts and crafts teacher for Vacation Bible School. Along with piano playing, knitting, and baking, she'll always be remembered for her loving, kind nature.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years, Stewart L Milk. She is survived by her children, Greggory (Patricia) Milk and Laurie (Michael) Cocco; Brothers, Floyd (Doris) Myrick, Kenyon (Barbara) Myrick, Richard (Beth) Myrick; Sisters, Dawn Sparks and Rev. Katherine Myrick; Sisters in law, Gwen D'Agati and Shirley Fletcher; Grandchildren, Jonathan (Kasie) Milk, Leslie (Steve) Stubna, David (Sarah) Milk, Jacqueline (Brian) Welsch, Jennifer (Alexander) Rybczak, Jessica (Douglas) Paulin, Elisabeth and Nathan Milk; Great Grandchildren, Charlie, Henry, Jack, Vito, Jensen, Josephine, Louie, Lena, Adeline, Ingrid, Elnora, Quinn, and Lisbet, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Her family would like to thank all the various staff and caregivers at the Village Green Nursing Home who gave her excellent care and showed her much kindness.
Friends may call at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 78 Second St. Deposit, NY 13754 on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held at Maple Lane Assembly of God Church, 1 Maple Ln, Deposit, NY 13754 on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery Hancock, NY.
Memorials can be made to the Maple Lane Assembly of God Church, 1 Maple Ln, Deposit, NY 13754 or the LeRoy Village Green Nursing Home, 10 Munson Street, LeRoy, NY 14482.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019