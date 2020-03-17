|
Evelyn J. Thorne
Endicott - Evelyn J. Thorne of Endicott, NY passed away peacefully at home on 3/16/2020. Mom's family lovingly provided full-time hospice care for her at home over the last 5 weeks of her life. Mom was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Mildred Waggoner and her long-time companion, Duke Marinello. Mom is survived by her five children: Deb Badera (Dave Fisher) of Raleigh, NC, Ross (Penny) Thorne of Arlington, TX, Scott (Larry Hubbard) Thorne of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Pamela (Chuck) Bidwell of Binghamton, NY and Jennifer Barnett of Copperhill, TN. Also surviving are Mom's "brudder" Dug & Sonja "sister" Waggoner, niece Wendy (Joe) Pangelina and numerous loving cousins. Special to Mom's heart were her 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and her step-daughter and husband, Beth & Roger Neel. Mom lost her hearing in the latter part of her life and found joy in her independent restaurant and shopping excursions to socialize with people. If you were one of the people who showed kindness to Mom, thank you! You would remember Mom because of her lip reading, her long, still partially red hair (at 85!), her vitality, and her generous, warm smile. Mom's passion was her lovingly-tended, amazingly beautiful flower gardens. From April - September, Mom spent countless hours daily "pounding dirt". Even now, Mom's handiwork is on display as the tender early spring shoots of new life awaken from their winter sleep and reach towards the sun. The family will hold private services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to causes Mom supported, the SOS Shelter P.O. Box 393, Endicott NY 13761 or Toys for Tots. Arrangement's made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020