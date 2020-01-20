|
Evelyn Jane Petrick
Evelyn Jane Petrick, 77, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 due to complications from her 55-year long battle with type 1 diabetes. Her parents Paul & Eva (Tokarchik) Petrick, brother Jim Petrick, and brother-in-law Dan Walikis predeceased her. She is survived by her siblings, Rosemary Walikis and Paul & Jessica Petrick; nephews, Rob & Diana Walikis, Tim Walikis, Paul (PJ) & Kendra Petrick, Michael & Colleen Petrick; grandnieces & grandnephew, Madenn, Corinne, Hanna, Remi, Bryce, Harper and Mila; many loving cousins; and many dear friends. Evelyn attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary/Junior High and Binghamton Central. She received a BA in French from SUNY Albany, where she was a member of Psi Gamma sorority and editor of the yearbook. After teaching in East Greenbush, NY for two years, she returned to Binghamton and started a 30-year-long career as a foreign language teacher in the Binghamton School District at West Junior High School. She was very active in the Binghamton Teachers Association, serving as membership chair for many years. With her friends, Helene and Carol, she attended virtually every Binghamton school board meeting for a number of years. In retirement, she served Eastern Broome Branch of the NYS Retired Teachers Association as the membership chair. She succeeded her friend Anne as the "social director" for the West Junior retiree group and organized monthly dinner get-togethers. Evelyn was a member of St. Ann's Church (now Holy Trinity) and later St. Cyril's Church. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10AM Thursday, January 23 at St. Cyril & Methodius Church Binghamton, New York. Burial will be at the Slovak Catholic Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at the Mikeska Funeral Home, 161 Clinton St. Binghamton on Wednesday, January 22, from 3-6PM. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to do so may contribute to Mercy House (212 N McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760), American Diabetes Association (PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215), or (PO Box 5022, Hagerstown, MD 21741).
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020