Evelyn Janette WebbHillcrest - Evelyn J. Webb, 89, of Hillcrest, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband James D. Webb Sr. in 1985. Janette is survived by her loving family, daughters and sons, Nancy Cleary, James & Tammy Webb Jr. of VA., Sally Aswad, Mary & Tom LaPierre of FL., Ed & Kelli Webb, grandchildren, Chelsea, Stephanie, Andrew, Amy, Mary, Jenny, Brian, Eryn & Lauryn, great grandchildren, Kenley, Skylar & Dawsyn, sister, Ann Brown, brother, Paul & Lenora Lee also many nieces and nephews and special friend, Patricia Roberts. Janette was a lifelong member of St. Francis of Assisi Church. She retired from the NYS Dept. of Labor. She loved her mornings of crossword puzzles and Sudoku. She took great pride in the beautiful roses she grew in her yard. Janette had a heart that was filled with love and generosity for all. She was a supporter of Moms House. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend, she will be dearly missed by all. A Funeral mass will be offered on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi in Hillcrest and burial will follow in the Chenango Valley Cemetery.