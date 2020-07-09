Evelyn L. (Hjelm) Jordan



Hallstead, PA - God's angels escorted Evelyn home to be reunited with her beloved husband of 73 years, Robert, July 7, 2020. They shared a marriage of true love and devotion to each other. A wonderful example to their children. Evelyn was born in Barre, Mass on January 8, 1921. She was a licensed hairdresser and barber and worked in that field until her marriage to Bob on June 15, 1946. She then became the faithful Military wife following where ever he was sent, and at times being left alone to care for their children when he was deployed. On April 1, 1963 the family moved to Franklin Hill, Hallstead, PA where they built the Spring Valley Campground together. Evelyn is survived by 5 children: Marcia (Jim Perkins), Bob Jr, David (Bonnie Phalen), Debra (Tom Ehrie), and Rebecca (Shane Glennon). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Her family was her greatest joy. Evelyn was a quiet woman of faith that saw her through many hard times. Her beautiful blue eyes and great smile were adored by all of her family. She was always a lady, particular about her appearance and the way she dressed, took so much pride in her immaculate home and her gardens. She was a fantastic cook and loved to paint landscape pictures and play the piano. Evelyn was a member of the Franklin Hill Presbyterian Church. She loved to sing and her favorite hymn was "In the Garden". In memory of our mother, we ask that you spend every day loving your family. Hold hands, hug and make time for each other, say "I love you". Our time on earth is very short, make the most of every minute that God gifts to you. The family will have a private service at a later date. Arrangements by the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Hallstead, PA.









