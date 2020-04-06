|
|
Evelyn L. Reynolds
Candor - Evelyn L. Reynolds, 82 of Candor, NY passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, David Reynolds; her three daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and Stephen Vorhees, Cheryl and Larry Chilson, Christine and Terry Robinson; her grandchildren, Nathanael Vorhees, Griffin and Ashlin Vorhees, Whitney and Tyler Leppo, Melissa and Stephen Flood, Patrick and Kelly Chilson, Matthew Chilson, Kristopher Robinson, Tyler and Melissa Robinson, Brittany and Peter Ahart; her 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Jessie (Womelsdorf) Hakes; her sisters, Grace Thomas, Ruth Leahy, Eleanor Tschopp, Esther Hakes; also her brothers, Kenneth, Harold, Elmer, Albert, Allen, Edwin and James Hakes. Evelyn was born in Owego, NY on September 9, 1937. Throughout the years, she always cherished the good times camping with her family and many bus trips. She was a longtime member of Lakeview Chapel in Owego and is now with her Lord and Savior and reunited with loved ones that have passed away before her.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Saturday April 11, 2020 and will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/Richards-Funeral-Home-665029710290903 beginning at 10:00am. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff and caregivers at Elderwood at Tioga for their very special care. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020