Evelyn Mae Tuttle Dyson passed away on November 28, 2019 after a battle with health problems.

She is predeceased by her parents, Clifford Sr. and Marian Tuttle. Her beloved husband Richard T Dyson Sr.

She is survived by her children Richard Jr.(Colleen) Dyson, Rebecca (Anthony) Hakes, Edward (Patricia) Dyson,Faith (Floyd) Lindsey. 27 grandkids and 16 great grandkids.

Her siblings Beverly (Tom) Stanton, Clifford Tuttle Jr, Mary (Steve) Kingdon, Billy (Kathy) Tuttle, Darlene (Lennie) Gee, Marlene Tuttle, Many Nephews and Nieces. A Celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
