Evelyn Ruth Coye


1928 - 2019
Evelyn Ruth Coye Obituary
Evelyn Ruth Coye

Endicott - Evelyn Ruth Coye, age 90, passed away unexpectedly on Friday July 26, 2019. She was born on September 9, 1928 to the late Horace and Evelyn Carey. Ruth was predeceased by husband Harold Coye. She will be deeply missed by her surviving family, daughters Patricia Hoag of Little Meadows PA and Rebecca and Frank Clemente of Charlotte, NC. She was predeceased by daughter Donna Bopp. She is also survived by grandsons Brent and Scott Clemente and Michael and Gregory Bopp. Her last years were spent enjoying all of her special friends and activities at Ideal Living Center in Endicott, NY. Ruth requested that there be no funeral services. Memorials in her name may be made to The . Her heart stopped - but she lives on in so many of ours.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 30 to Aug. 4, 2019
