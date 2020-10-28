Ewa M. Mackiewicz-Wolfe
Endwell - Ewa M Mackiewicz-Wolfe, age 77, of Endwell, NY, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at UHS Wilson Memorial Hospital, Johnson City, NY.
She was born on Saturday, October 16, 1943, in Brwinow, Poland, a daughter of the late Stefan Mackiewicz and the late Jozefa Rebalska Mackiewicz.
Ewa was a graduate of the Academy of Music, Lodz, Poland.
She performed as a concert pianist in Poland, Eastern European countries, the United States, and Canada.
Ewa was also a professor of piano at Binghamton University.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by a brother, Maciej Mackiewicz.
She is survived by her husband Bruce A Wolfe, to whom she was married for 39 years.
She is also survived by son, Wojciech G Mackiewicz-Wolfe and his wife Zora of Wallingford; three grandsons, Alexander Wolfe, Benjamin Wolfe, and Christopher Wolfe; and an aunt, Irena Walach of Endwell, NY .
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endicott NY, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Father Clarence Rumble officiating. A viewing will be held from 10a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Funeral services will also be held at the Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, 200 W Main St, Valley View PA, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Benjamin Scholl officiating A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be made in St. Peter's Cemetery, Fearnot, PA.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com
.