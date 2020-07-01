Ezrah Matthew Blodgett
Horseheads, NY - Ezrah Matthew Blodgett the infant son of Marissa Gardner-Brown and Mikel Blodgett was born on June 19, 2020 and passed away peacefully in his mother's arms at Golisano Children's Hospital Neonatal Unit on June 29, 2020. He is survived by his parents Marissa and Mikel; sister Kasey Cathryn; brother Haden Theodore; maternal grandparents: Jamie and Krisanne Brown of Horseheads, NY; paternal grandparents: Karen and Gus Northrup, Ted and Wendy Blodgett and paternal great-grandmother Sharon Tierney all of Binghamton; maternal great-grandparents: Linda Mallette Gardner of Horseheads; Jerry and Delia Gardner of Corning; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Private Funeral Services for Ezrah will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of condolence may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
Horseheads, NY - Ezrah Matthew Blodgett the infant son of Marissa Gardner-Brown and Mikel Blodgett was born on June 19, 2020 and passed away peacefully in his mother's arms at Golisano Children's Hospital Neonatal Unit on June 29, 2020. He is survived by his parents Marissa and Mikel; sister Kasey Cathryn; brother Haden Theodore; maternal grandparents: Jamie and Krisanne Brown of Horseheads, NY; paternal grandparents: Karen and Gus Northrup, Ted and Wendy Blodgett and paternal great-grandmother Sharon Tierney all of Binghamton; maternal great-grandparents: Linda Mallette Gardner of Horseheads; Jerry and Delia Gardner of Corning; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Private Funeral Services for Ezrah will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of condolence may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 1 to Jul. 6, 2020.