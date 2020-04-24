|
|
Fairy Mae Johnson, formerly of Binghamton - Our beloved Fairy Mae Johnson entered into eternal rest, Easter morning, April 12, 2020 in Huntsville, Alabama. She was 95 years old. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend who taught us all what it meant to persevere in the face of adversity. Mae was eulogized in a private ceremony in the presence of her immediate family and laid to rest in Spring Forest cemetery, Binghamton, NY. Mae was a native Floridian who became a long-time member of the Binghamton, NY community beginning in the late 1940's until 2015. She was an important contributor within its manufacturing industry from the 1970's-1990's. In addition to taking pride in her work, Mae loved to cook, sing in the church choir, sit on her front porch, garden, laugh, care for others and tell stories about her colorful life. She was predeceased by her mother, Malisia; husband, Samuel; and all of her siblings. She is survived by her five children: John Bess (Kessa), David Bess, Robert Johnson, Lorraine Johnson, and Rosalie Bess. Her four grandchildren include: Alecia Sartor (Ken), Brad Bess, Damion Bess, and Jonathan Johnson. Among her seven great-grandchildren are: Olivia, Caleb, Jasmine and Janay Sartor as well as Darrison, Gabriel and Shai-ana Bess. Her legacy will continue to live on. We celebrate the tenacity and dedication her generation displayed to the world. We will strive to honor her for the remainder of our own days. In the end, may it be said of her that God bestowed upon her beauty for ashes and the one thing she desired most -- a Crown of Eternal Life. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020