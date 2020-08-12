Fannie E. Fabrizio
Endicott, NY - Fannie E. Fabrizio, 93, of Endicott, New York passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Fabrizio was predeceased by her parents, Antonio and Angelina Dannibale. Fannie is survived by her husband of 72 years, Joseph Fabrizio; two daughters and sons-in-law, Beatrice and Jack Bailey, Jo A. Fabrizio and Michael Bonventre; three grandchildren, Andrew (Jeane), Jocelyn and Lauren (Jeff) Bailey. Fannie's family wants to express sincere appreciation for our special angels Maria, Antionette, Kathy and Natalie who loved her and helped care for her. She loved her family and friends, and welcomed everyone with an open door and a seat at the table. To honor Fannie and her unwavering support to help, please open your hearts and enjoy a meal together or feed a stray animal, and as always enjoy a half a cup of coffee. Entombment will take place privately in the Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Fannie E. Fabrizio's memory to Meals-On-Wheels of Western Broome, 705 West Main St., Endicott, NY 13760 or Every Dog's Dream, 420 Harry L Dr, Johnson City, NY 13790. Condolences may be made to Fannie's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
.