Fay A. Yeaw
Castle Creek - Fay A. Yeaw, 74, of Castle Creek, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH.
Born in Pitcher, NY, on November 17, 1945, Fay was the son of the late Henry and Clara Benedict Yeaw. He was a 1963 graduate of Cincinnatus Central School and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966. Upon leaving the service, he accepted a position at IBM where he was employed for over 35 years. Upon his retirement, he held several part-time jobs, including working at a saw mill, Visions Credit Union, and the Red Cross. He married Patricia Kicinski, who predeceased him on October 28, 2020, on November 7, 1987. He was a member of the Castle Creek Rescue Squad, and in his spare time enjoyed camping and NASCAR. His true passion in life was his family and community.
He is survived by his children, Scott (Valerie) Yeaw of Pitcher, Cheryl (Michael) Phippen of Kinderhook, and David Yeaw of Marathon. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Barbara Valentino, of Endicott; one nephew; three nieces; and the mother of his children, Sharon (Michael) Loomis Pryor of Taylor.
The family of Fay and Pat will be present to receive friends at the First Baptist Church of Castle Creek, 130 US-11, Castle Creek, NY, on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell, NY.
