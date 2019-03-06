Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Grace Point Church
3701 Vestal Road
Vestal, NY
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Point Church
3701 Vestal Road
Vestal, NY
Endicott - Fay L. Boyles, 97, of Endicott, NY went to the Lord on Friday, March 1st at Susquehanna Rehab & Nursing Center. Thank you to all the staff that were so warm, and compassionate. He wasn't there 24 hours, but the care you gave to him is something we'll always be thankful for. Fay was predeceased by his wife, Marion; his son, Richard; and grandson, Brooks Cryder. Fay was the first child in his family and the last sibling to depart. He is survived by his children, Kenneth (Janet) Boyles , Tampa FL, Suzanne (Michael) Gavazzi, Sarasota, FL, Debra Cryder Endicott, Lori (Mark) Burdick, Apalachin; 15 Grandchildren; even more Great-Grandchildren; and 2 Great-Great Grandson's. Fay grew up on Birdsall Street in Endicott and lived his entire life in this area. He was retired from Endicott Forging after 48 years as a Dye Sinker. He was even asked back after retirement to do a job which made him very proud. He was gentle, kind hearted, quick to smile and never complained about anything, with the exception of politics! He was a staunch Democrat. A wonderful, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend. He'll be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him so very much! A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Grace Point Church, 3701 Vestal Road, Vestal. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
