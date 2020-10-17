Filomena BuiocchiEndicott - Filomena Buiocchi, 86, passed away on October 15th, 2020. Filomena was born on September 15, 1934 to parents Frank and Antonetta Tarricone and was a lifelong resident of Endicott. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 57 years, Lou Buiocchi, her sister and brother-in-law Josephine and Gerald Barnum and her brother Charlie Tarricone. Filomena is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was a selfless and caring mother to Thomas (Linda) Buiocchi, Annette (Max) Hansen, and Paul (Patty) Buiocchi, a loving grandmother ("Nonna") to Kevin, Claire and Megan Buiocchi, Lynnette Bucinell (Eric), Nicholas (Brianna) Bucinell, Brian (Liz) Hansen, and Samantha and Patrick Buiocchi. She was also known as Big Nonna to her great grandchildren whom she adored - Rilee Smith, Ericksen and Matthew Hadley, Adelaide and Quinn Hansen and her namesake Mena Bucinell. She also leaves behind sisters-in-law Sue Tarricone, Alberta Yeselevage, Patrica (John) Hutchings, brother-in-law Charles (Carol) Buiocchi, and a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. "Mena" graduated in the class of 1952 from Union-Endicott high school and carried many of her friendships from those years though out her life, including helping to organize class reunions for over 50 years. She was an excellent student and participated in cheerleading and various sports including softball and volleyball. Following high school, she went to work at IBM in Endicott, where she met her future husband of 57 years Lou Buiocchi. Later, after raising her 3 children, she worked at Jimmy Roma's Bakery in Endicott for more than 20 years, where her homemade pasta was enjoyed by hundreds of regular customers. Her home on the north side of Endicott was often filled with her children's friends and sports teammates. She loved to cook and feed them and was famous for her team spaghetti dinners during her childrens' high school years. She was often also in the company of her three generations of cats, Fluffy, Chicolina and Chicolina II, or in her garden, where she cultivated the garlic and "ensalada" that were always present at her meals. Later in her life, her children compiled a book of her favorite recipes, which they continue to cherish, and attempt to recreate with their respective families. Mena would be happy when they called her for advice, as she was a true traditionalist who enjoyed and was committed to the continuation of her strong Italian roots and traditions. Above all, she was a strong, selfless, and caring person, always putting the needs of others ahead of her own. Mena's family would like to acknowledge and thank all of the caregivers who helped her throughout the past several years - their patience and support was very much appreciated. Due to the current Covid concerns, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to St. Anthony's Food Pantry 906 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760.