Flora Evans
Binghamton - Flora Evans, 101, Binghamton, passed away peacefully after a long, healthy life. She was predeceased by her son, Jerry Evans; husband, Wendell Evans; son-in-law, Joe Foody; brother, John Munley; sister, Margaret Loewke. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Foody; three granddaughters, Wendy Foody, Kimberly Foody, Kelly Phillips; eight great grandchildren, Shey, Chaz, Bryn, Zane, Eleni, Quay, Cade, Carra; daughter-in-law, Alice Evans; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Flora was a hairdresser for many years, operating Flora's Beauty Shop in Binghamton. Her greatest enjoyment in life was being a mother and Grama to her granddaughters and great grandchildren, who will miss her dearly. She was known for her friendly smile, kindness and always made everyone feel welcome. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 6, 2019