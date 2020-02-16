|
Flora I. Greening
Binghamton - Mrs. Flora I. Greening, passed away peacefully on Friday February 14, 2020 in Binghamton, NY. She was born June 19, 1922, in Johnson City, NY, and thrived 97 years. She was the daughter of Berton Ira and Lavinia Rose Boice. In 1945, Flora married Everett Greening Jr. and they were married over 60 years. Together they raised 3 sons. They are: Gary Greening, Carlsbad, CA; James Greening, Vienna, VA; Daniel Greening, Leesburg, VA. Raising the three sons was one of her most precious gifts and expressions of her love to her family. She also had 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.She graduated from Johnson City High School in 1941 and received a scholarship to attend Binghamton Business Institute. After completing courses at Binghamton Business Institute, Flora was employed by IBM. She worked at IBM Endicott as file/purchasing clerk and later in Tool Engineering for 7 years. Later she was elected to the IBM Country Club Board of Directors and served as Chairman of Photography for the Board. In the early years, her hobbies included golfing, roller skating at Knickerbockers Skating Rink and Photography.In 1960, Flora became a Realtor serving the Binghamton Area, and worked for Weldon Hall Real Estate. Later she taught Real Estate Courses for the Broome County Board of Realtors and joined Phil Smith Real Estate. She earned her Graduate Realtor Broker license from (GRI) and then opened Flora Greening Real Estate. Flora was active at First Baptist Church, Johnson City for over 70 years where she made many friends. Flora, was a woman of faith, she loved her family and helped shape them spiritually by her Christian example. Flora's example was exemplified in her love for her children. Some scriptures she loved to read were Psalm 23 and I Thessalonians 4:13-18. She knew biblical truth and had comfort that when she died, she would be present with the Lord. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main Street Johnson City. The family will receive family and friends on Thursday at 10am until the time of the service at the Barber Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Flora's name to First Baptist Church, 1321 Reynolds Road , Johnson City, NY 13790.
