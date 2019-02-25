Services
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Miner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence A. Miner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence A. Miner Obituary
Florence A. Miner

Greene - Florence A. Miner, 82, of Greene, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence; infant son, John Mark and by her father, Edgar Marvin. She is survived by her mother, Audrey Marvin, Harpursville; 6 brothers, Gerald and Ina Marvin, Afton, Larry Marvin, Chenango Forks, Lee and Patricia Marvin, Florida, Terry and Carol Marvin, Unadilla, Dale Marvin, Harpursville, Roy and Cathy Marvin, Florida; many nieces and nephews. Florence was a long time and active member of Highland Park Church and she truly enjoyed her church family. A funeral service will be held 10:00am Thursday at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 . Friends may call Thursday from 9:00am until the time of service at Root Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now