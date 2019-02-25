|
|
Florence A. Miner
Greene - Florence A. Miner, 82, of Greene, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence; infant son, John Mark and by her father, Edgar Marvin. She is survived by her mother, Audrey Marvin, Harpursville; 6 brothers, Gerald and Ina Marvin, Afton, Larry Marvin, Chenango Forks, Lee and Patricia Marvin, Florida, Terry and Carol Marvin, Unadilla, Dale Marvin, Harpursville, Roy and Cathy Marvin, Florida; many nieces and nephews. Florence was a long time and active member of Highland Park Church and she truly enjoyed her church family. A funeral service will be held 10:00am Thursday at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 . Friends may call Thursday from 9:00am until the time of service at Root Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 25, 2019