|
|
Florence Anna Rennells
Owego - Florence A. Rennells, 79, of Owego, NY passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Florence was predeceased by her Parents, Roland and Lela Hatch; five brothers, Walter, Francis, Robert(Shirley), Albert and Jerry (Dawn) Hatch; husbands, Kenneth Pyhtila and Robert Rennells; granddaughter, Jonina Patricia Ragsdale; great-granddaughter, Emalynn Doris Rennells. She is survived by her children, Calvin (Carol) Pyhtila, Kevin Pyhtila, David Pyhtila, Patricia (Joseph) Ragsdale; Robert, Jr. (Terri) Rennells, Leroy (Darlene) Rennells, Daniel (Rhonda) Rennells, Steven (Susan) Rennells; 17 grandchildren, Kelly, Leondra, Nathan, BreAnna, Geoffrey, Mahalla, Helena, Jessica, Rebecca, Jason, Joshua, Sarah, James, Ryan, Machenzi, Emily, Stevie Mae; many great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bruce (Ruth) Hatch, Jim (Diane) Hatch; sister, Norma (Jack) Dean; sisters-in-law, Kay Hatch, Mary Hatch; multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Allen Memorial Baptist Church, 8 Church St., Candor, NY with the Rev. Mike Eaton, officiating. Burial will be in the Smith Valley Cemetery, Willseyville, NY. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY. A luncheon for family and friends will be at the church immediately following burial. Condolences may be made to Florence's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020