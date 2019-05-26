Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Binghamton - Florence E. "Peggy" Slaughter, 87, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her brother Frederick Paige, Sr. and her adopted family Honey and Bert Pearson. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends from 110 Chenango and her much loved adopted family.

She retired from E.H. Titchner Manufacturing after many years of service. Peggy was faithful in the culinary ministry at Beautiful Plains Baptist Church.

A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 11am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. The burial will follow in the Chenango Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 10am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions to the Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave., Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 26, 2019
