Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Endwell - Florence (Musa) Fiorelli, 94 of Endwell, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Vestal Park. She was predeceased by her husband, Patrick Fiorelli. She is survived by two children, Don (Tanya) Fiorelli, Greene, NY, Renee (George) Luba, Custer, SD; three grandchildren, Patrick (Amanda) Griffith, Norton, MA., Matthew (Margaret) Fiorelli, Binghamton, NY., Thomas (Lacy) Fiorelli, Plumes Lake, CA.; six great-grandchildren, Claire, Annabelle and PJ Griffith, Aurora Fiorelli, Henry and Payton Fiorelli; two brothers and two sisters, Dorothy Marconi, Endwell, NY., Robert (Laura) Musa, Endicott, NY., Dick Musa, Boca Raton, FL., Phyllis (George) Koury, Ft. Myers, FL.; also several nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott and a retired food service manager at Our Lady of Sorrows School, Vestal. The family extends sincere thanks to Vestal Park's staff, especially "Katie" and Vestal Dialysis staff, especially "Maggie", for the compassionate care that Florence received. Private funeral services will be held in accordance with the current health guidelines. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. A public funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
