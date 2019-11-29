Services
Florence K. VanDoorn

Florence K. VanDoorn Obituary
Florence K. VanDoorn

Chenango Forks - Florence K. VanDoorn, 90, of Chenango Forks, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, Forrest VanDoorn and by her son, Rodney VanDoorn. Florence is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Bob Young of Chenango Forks, son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Patricia VanDoorn of Binghamton; daughter, Bonnie VanDoorn of Chenango Forks, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kelley VanDoorn of Binghamton, daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Patrick Kapinus of Chenango Forks; daughter-in-law, Laurie VanDoorn of Chenango Forks; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Florence was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and spent time reading the Bible and in prayer for her family. She was a strong Russian woman who still shoveled snow at the age of 88, delivered meals on wheels for many years and enjoyed spending her life outdoors working on the family farm. A funeral service will be held 2:00pm Monday at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. Friends of the family may call Monday from 1:30pm until the time of service at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
