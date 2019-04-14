|
Florence Lois Bernthon
Jackson, NJ - Florence Lois Bernthon 88, of Jackson New Jersey, formerly Kirkwood, NY passed away Thursday April 4, 2019. She is predeceased by her mother Svea Bernthon; brother Roy Bernthon; sister in-law Sonya Bernthon. She is survived by her nephews Karl Bernthon, and Thomas Bernthon; great-nephews and niece Jason Bernthon (Nicole), Jeremy Bernthon, Justin Bernthon, Luke Bernthon, Brooke Bernthon, Cory Bernthon; great-great nephews Dominick Bernthon, Jayden Bernthon; as well as her special friend Edith Russ. Florence worked for the Chenango Forks School District and then went to work and retired from the State of New Jersey. A Burial Service will take place at 11am on Friday April 19, 2019 at Conklin Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 14, 2019