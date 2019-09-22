|
|
Florence M. "Flo" Siedlecky
West Colesville - Florence M. "Flo" Siedlecky, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Susie Stoeckel; 12 siblings and her beloved canine companion "Jackie".
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years William P. Siedlecky, Sr.; children William P. & Renee Siedlecky, Jr., Cheryl Bouvier, John & Lori Siedlecky and Jim & Connie Siedlecky; 9 grandchildren Christopher, Caroline, Christina, Jonathan, Jessica, Stephen, Zachary, Nathan and Gabrielle; 5 great grandchildren; sister Gloria Robinson; special friend of 75 years Maxine Fahrenz and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was an Avon representative for 44 years and was also a retired employee of NYSEG. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and cooking but most of all she loved spending time with her family who will dearly miss her.
The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4-7pm. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, 10am at the Funeral Home. The burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in memory of Flo to Every Dogs Dream, 420 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 22, 2019