Florence (Savin) MelitaEast Stroudsburg, PA - Florence (Savin) Melita, 91, of East Stroudsburg, PA and formerly of Afton, NY, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, while at Manor Care of Easton, PA. She was the beloved wife of the late Santo Melita.Born on June 4, 1929, in New York, New York, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Carmela Savin.Florence was a loving wife and stay at home mother to her five children. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Afton, NY, where she played the organ during mass and was a member of the Ladies of Mary, formerly known as the Women's Guild.She is survived by her children, Rosanne Cavataio of East Stroudsburg, PA, Anthony Melita (Sara) of Alexandria, VA, Steven Melita (Sheryl) of Saratoga Springs, NY, Carla Masse (John) of Afton, NY, and Susan Pielka (Paul) of Mahwah, NJ; thirteen grandchildren, Nicole Palmer, Vincent Cavataio, Joseph Melita, Heather Covington, Daniel Melita, Julianne Melita, Jessica Melita, Matthew Masse, Steven Masse, Kylie Masse, Sophie Pielka, Gabrielle Pielka, and Chloe Pielka; seventeen great-grandchildren, Dakota, Dustin, and Devon Palmer, Brooke Cavataio, Elloise and Nora Melita, Quinn, Will, Layla, Evelyn, and Mia Covington, Aiden, Jaxen, Lennox, Grayden, Camden, and Landen Masse. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, John, Joseph, and Frank Savin.A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday, December 3, at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church, Cherry Lane Road, Tannersville with Rev. Richard E. Czachor as celebrant. Graveside prayers and burial will take place on Saturday, December 5 at 11:00 AM at Glenwood Cemetery in Afton, NY. There will be no calling hours.