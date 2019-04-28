|
Florence (Elmore) Pettis
Greene - Florence (Elmore) Pettis, 88, of Greene, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Elmore Sr.; son, Albert (John) Elmore Jr. and by grandson, Brandon Archer. She is survived by 4 daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Roy Shapley of Afton, Brenda and Rick Nevel of Greene, Lori and Tim Archer of Greene, Tammy and Bud Lyons of Bainbridge; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and niece, Jane Coleman of Oxford. Florence worked at Branem Industries in Greene and at Senior Center for Meals On Wheels. She enjoyed western movies, playing dominos, crocheting and her dog, Simba. Services will be held 11:00am Wednesday at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. Friends may call Wednesday from 10:00am to 11:00am at Root Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Chenango County SPCA 6160 County Road 32 Norwich, New York 13815. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 28, 2019