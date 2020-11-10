Florence S. Ellis
Windham Summit, PA - Florence Sylvia (Frost) Ellis, 85, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020. She was born on Jan. 29, 1935 in Dushore, Pa a daughter of the late Harry and Lenora (Norconk) Frost. At a young age, she and her family moved to Johnson City. She was a graduate of Johnson City High School and the Wilson Hospital School of Nursing. On May 10, 1958 in Johnson City, Florence married Glen Ellis, together they shared 58 years of marriage until his passing on August 10, 2016. Florence dedicated her life to serving others, for many years she worked in Infection Control and ICU at the Tioga General Hospital. Following the closing of Tioga General, Florence shared her love of nursing with Tioga Co. and Guthrie Hospice.
She is survived by her children: Victoria (Ron) Moore; Edward (Lauri) Ellis; William (Melissa) Ellis; grandchildren: Jesse (Casey) Ransom; Becky (John) Kolesar; Lenny Kobbe; Lindsey (Bryan) Rought; Joshua and Benjamin Ellis. Five great grandchildren: Myla, Christopher, Henry, Madison and Brooke. A brother Boyd; sisters-in-law: Beverly and Ethel Frost. Several nieces, nephews. Predeceased by her husband; siblings: Leonard. Wayne, Dorothy (Frost) Sabol and sister-in-law: Beverly Frost.
A period of visitation on Thursday, Nov. 12th from 4 - 6 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, Nichols. Appropriate precautions are being taken for public health concerns, including masks, and social distancing. Visitation will also be held on Friday, Nov. 13th from 10 to 11 am at the Nichols United Methodist Church. Funeral service will follow at 11 am. Masks will be required. Memorial contribution to the Nichols United Methodist Church, 59 -1 N. Main Street, Nichols or Friends of Hospice, PO Box 638, Owego. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com