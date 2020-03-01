|
Florence Winters
Florence Winters, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her daughters home on February 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Don, her son Marty, and sisters Minnie Perry, and Nellie Fleeger. She is survived by her brother Fred (Pat) Zanker. Daughters Pat (Brian) Bennett & Denise Frias. She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Laurie (James) Bendick, Michelle Rosko, William (Jessica) Sullivan, Kelly (Christopher) Hine, & Catherine Tallon. She is also remembered by her 15 great grandchildren, & all her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Linda for the companionship that she gave her Aunt Flo. Florence worked for many years for IBM, prior to that she was a house painter for Hodges Builders. She was a horse racing enthusiast & an avid pitch player. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. A funeral service will be held 11 AM Wednesday March 4th at The J.F. Rice Funeral Home 150 Main Street, Johnson City NY. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetry. Friends may call at the Rice Funeral Home Wednesday from 9 AM until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020