1/1
Florence Zemek
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Zemek

Binghamton - Florence Zemek, 93, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Albert Zemek. Florence is survived by her loving daughters, Donna & James Normile, Julie & David Gunster and Diana & Garri Webb, grandchildren, James, Suzanne & (Tom), Melissa & (Eric), Brian & (Katie), Korey & (Kim), Kelli & (Tony), great grandchildren, Mikayla, Justin, Jordan, Ayden, Tierney, Kainen, Genevieve, Ashley, Autumn, Camryn, Kylie, Skylar and Shelby, also several nieces, nephews and many close friends. She was a long time member of the American Legion Post 1645 Ladies Auxiliary, where she was very active. She was also an avid Bingo player. Florence was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Florence's life will be held at a later date. Her family would like to extend since thanks to Dr. Richard Baron and NP Melissa Skiadas for their compassionate and loving care over the years.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved