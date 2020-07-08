Florence ZemekBinghamton - Florence Zemek, 93, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Albert Zemek. Florence is survived by her loving daughters, Donna & James Normile, Julie & David Gunster and Diana & Garri Webb, grandchildren, James, Suzanne & (Tom), Melissa & (Eric), Brian & (Katie), Korey & (Kim), Kelli & (Tony), great grandchildren, Mikayla, Justin, Jordan, Ayden, Tierney, Kainen, Genevieve, Ashley, Autumn, Camryn, Kylie, Skylar and Shelby, also several nieces, nephews and many close friends. She was a long time member of the American Legion Post 1645 Ladies Auxiliary, where she was very active. She was also an avid Bingo player. Florence was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Florence's life will be held at a later date. Her family would like to extend since thanks to Dr. Richard Baron and NP Melissa Skiadas for their compassionate and loving care over the years.