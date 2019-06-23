|
|
Floyd E. LaClair
Port Crane - Floyd E. LaClair, 89 of Port Crane passed away Thurs. June 20, 2019. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Val LaClair, 2 children, Alan LaClair, Bryan & Amy LaClair, 8 grandchildren, Joseph(Emily), Michael, Benjamin(Stephanie), Lisa(Jonathan), Abbey, Tyler(Bridget), Corey & Ashlyn, 3 great grandchildren, Emily, Hayleigh, & Hayden, brother, Gerard LaClair, sister, Darlene (Gary) Rhodes and also several nieces and nephews. He was owner of LaClair Construction, member of St. Joseph's Church Sanitaria Springs, 65 year member & Past. Pres., Asst. Chief of the Sanitaria Springs Fire Dept. Floyd was responsible for moving St. Joseph's Church in Sanitaria Springs to its current location and moved the Doraville Schoolhouse for the Town of Colesville, along with building many homes throughout the area.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wed. at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Sanitaria Springs. Burial will be in Sanitaria Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Tues. from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Sanitaria Springs Fire Dept. 811 NY Rte. 7 Port Crane, NY 13833 or St. Joseph's Church Food Pantry 975 NY Rte. 11 Kirkwood, NY 13795. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 23 to June 24, 2019