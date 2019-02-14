|
|
Frances A. (Zlinsky) Kollar
Georgetown, DE - Frances (Franny) Ann Kollar, 89, passed away peacefully late Monday, February 11, 2019 at Harrison House, a skilled nursing facility, in Georgetown, DE. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Buck; her son, Glenn, and their families including 4 grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Frances is also survived by three of seven siblings; her sister Delores Feeko and brothers, Joey & John and their families. Frances was married to Robert (Bert) Kollar for 62 years before Robert passed in August, 2012. For most of that period, Frances called 5 Field Street in the First Ward of Binghamton home. She was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School, a great mom, a working mother, and an active member of St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Her and Bob's most lasting memories were as members of the Omega Social Club. She loved to dance and we're sure she and Bert will be cutting the rug at the Omega's St. Peter's Valentine Day bash. Please remember her in your prayers. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Cyril's Church. The family will receive friends at the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, 269 Chenango St, Binghamton on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Interment will eventually be in Riverside Cemetery alongside her loving husband, Bert. Well wishers are asked to send donations in Frances' memory to St. Cyril's Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 14, 2019